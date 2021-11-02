Howard University cancels remainder of men's hoops season

Howard said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WASHINGTON — Howard University has canceled the rest of its men’s basketball season almost two months since playing just its fifth game.

“We had several team members test positive in January and were forced to place the program on hold, cancel several games and finally cancel our season,” coach Kenneth Blakeney said. “It was and remains the right thing for us to do.”