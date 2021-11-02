Howard University cancels remainder of men's hoops season

WASHINGTON — Howard University has canceled the rest of its men’s basketball season almost two months since playing just its fifth game.
The Washington, D.C., school said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had several team members test positive in January and were forced to place the program on hold, cancel several games and finally cancel our season,” coach Kenneth Blakeney said. “It was and remains the right thing for us to do.”
Howard went 1-4 and last played Dec. 18. Top prospect Makur Maker was limited to 23 points in 48 minutes over just two games during his freshman season.
RELATED: 'Don’t sleep on us' | DC-area man shares experience performing national anthem in ASL; highlighting Deaf community at Super Bowl
RELATED: 'We are 100% behind her' | Vice President Kamala Harris inspires thousands of students who hope to follow in her footsteps