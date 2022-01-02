Bomb threats reported at Howard University, University of District of Columbia

This is the second reported bomb threat at Howard University in less than 24 hours.

WASHINGTON — Howard University declared a shelter in place on campus due to a reported bomb threat Tuesday morning, according to an alert shared with the school community. A bomb threat was also reported at the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) around the same time.

D.C. Police were actively investigating the bomb threat on HU's campus alongside the school's public safety department. Authorities said the threat was made just before 3 a.m. and they've since issued an all-clear around 6:15 a.m. after conducting a sweep.

Police also responded to a bomb threat that was called into UDC around 3 a.m. Officers said they found nothing suspicious in nature and the campus was deemed clear just before 5 a.m. Police said the incident is under investigation.

On Monday morning, D.C. Police received a report of a bomb threat at an unoccupied administrative building at Howard University around 4:30 a.m. MPD's Explosive Ordinance Division (EOD) responded and did a sweep of the building. Nothing hazardous was found Monday and they cleared the scene.

Tweet sent out Monday morning:

SAFETY ALERT – Bomb Threat



The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and the Howard University Department of Police are investigating a bomb threat made this morning at approximately 4:35 a.m. pic.twitter.com/W8bkR0UbCR — @150Bison (@150Bison) January 31, 2022

At least six historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) received bomb threats Monday morning -- including Bowie State University and Howard University on Monday.

A shelter-in-place order lasted several hours at Bowie State after the Bowie City Police Department received a call for a bomb threat around 6 a.m. Monday. Dogs and the Maryland State Fire Marshal Bomb squad performed multiple sweeps of the campus, and around 1:30 p.m. Maryland State Police said the scene was clear, no devices were found.

Tweet sent out Monday morning:

Due to an Emergency on campus BSU will be closed temporarily today, 1/31/22. Emergency personnel are evaluating the situation. All persons on campus are advised to shelter in place until more information is available. Classes will be virtual. pic.twitter.com/GSBJUAmFtP — Bowie State University (@BowieState) January 31, 2022

"The reports of nation-wide bomb threats against HBCU campuses this morning are horrifying and inexcusable," Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Maryland), the House Majority Leader, said in a statement. "I remain deeply concerned about the well-being and safety of students, staff, and professors at Bowie State University and all who sheltered in place on campus this morning. The threat today is the second time this month that HBCUs have been targeted, and the terror it has caused raises serious questions about the existence of hate-based violence across our nation and in our communities. I strongly condemn these threats today and urge a complete and thorough investigation into this attack and demand that justice be served.”