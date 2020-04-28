Howard University announces alternative commencement plans

Commencement will go virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

WASHINGTON — Graduation is going to look a little different for seniors at Howard University.

Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick announced the alternative plans to celebrate the graduating Class of 2020.

In lieu of an in-person commencement, the University will host a “Virtual Ceremony for the Conferring of Degrees in Course” on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11 a.m., the original date when the ceremonies would have taken place. The president also invited the entire class to return to campus and participate in next year’s festivities on Mother’s Day Weekend 2021.

“You have earned your degree, but more importantly, you have received an education that will allow you to change the world,” said Dr. Frederick, who is a three-time alumnus of the institution. “I know there is nothing we can do to fully heal the sense of loss stemming from the abrupt interruption to your final term, in addition to having to separate so quickly from campus, friends and classmates. But, I do hope you will see this as a down payment to heal that loss, and something to keep you moving forward until we can all be together again.”

Howard University hopes to properly celebrate the graduates achievements even though the coronavirus pandemic has put a hold on in-person ceremonies.

"Your accomplishment to earn your degree is something that you, and all those who have supported you on your journey to this point, deserve to commemorate. I hope this dignified ceremony will be a moment for you to reflect on all you have achieved,” said Dr. Frederick.