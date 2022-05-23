Howard University Hospital reaches agreement with nurses after 9-month labor dispute

The DC Nurses Association reached an agreement with HU/HUH for a fair contract for nurses and to implement solutions to the staffing crisis.

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in May 2020.

The D.C. Nurses Association (DCNA) and Howard University/ Howard University Hospital (HU/HUH) have reached an agreement following nine months of a labor dispute.

The agreement was ratified on May 19, after months of negotiations between the two departments.

DCNA and HU/HUH said the agreement will help to advance patient care and provides nurses, pharmacists, social workers, and dietitians with new resources, which will include high-quality care and services for district residents, increased compensation and benefits, and further their ability to administer safely.

“It was only through the efforts and collective action of our members, with support from the community, that we were able to achieve agreement on a fair and equitable contract that recognizes our hard working healthcare professionals and their commitment to caring for patients who come to HUH for care," Edward Smith, DCNA Executive Director said in a media release. ”

The news comes after nine months of actions from nurses at HUH that included petitions to negotiate a fair contract, an informational picket in January, and a 24-hour strike in April.

The agreement ensures that there will be no pay cuts for senior health care professionals in the overall compensation. The agreement will continue to maintain patient care and acknowledge the importance of having experienced health care professionals to care for all patients in the community.

“This is a great day for Howard University Hospital. We are one team with a common purpose, united behind the principles of respect, kindness, care and compassion,” says Anita L.A. Jenkins, HUH Chief Executive Officer. “The new CBA continues our shared goal to value the hard work of our DCNA members and will go a long way to advance patient care by demonstrating a firm commitment between the Union and the Hospital’s management."