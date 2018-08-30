WASHINGTON -- Members of the Catholic Church are still pleading for answers from leadership, but Pope Francis is remaining silent after claims he along with U.S. Catholic leaders, like Archbishop of Washington, Cardinal Donald Wuerl, helped cover up sex abuse by priests and even protected former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

McCarrick resigned in July amid reports he sexually abused young boys. While the Pope is mum, Wuerl denies a coverup.

This comes as the church is already dealing with the scathing revelations in a Pennsylvania grand jury report, which found more than a thousand children were victimized by predatory priests for decades.

Investigations of this nature have largely remained within the church, but Pennsylvania law gave the attorney general power to force senior church leaders to open secret files.

Now, there’s a push to get other states to follow suit.

Missouri, Florida, Illinois and New York are now looking into abuse claims by the Catholic church.

In Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine said, “As a lifelong Catholic and a former student of St. John’s College High School, I am deeply anguished by the abuse allegations. A crucial part of our job at the Office of the Attorney General is to help protect abused and neglected children, and this issue has our full attention. Generally, we do not discuss confidential enforcement activity, but our office is reviewing the findings of the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s report and we will consider taking action if appropriate.”

Maryland’s Attorney General Brian Frosh would neither confirm nor deny an independent investigation, but said it is standard procedure to review another state’s grand jury report when it has potentially wide-reaching consequences.

In Virginia, Attorney General Mark Herring said, “The abuse detailed in the grand jury report is horrific and those responsible should be held to account. We generally do not comment on ongoing investigations or confirm whether or not one may be ongoing. We encourage any survivors of sexual abuse to reach out to our office or their local law enforcement or Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office so they can get connected with resources and support.”

