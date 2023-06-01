How to get free Narcan as a DC resident

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

WASHINGTON — Anyone who is a Washington, D.C. resident is now eligible to get the life-saving medication Naloxone, also known as Narcan, mailed to them for free.

The Department of Behavioral Health is working to make this medication widely available and easy to get in pharmacies and community sites across the District.

D.C. residents are eligible to have Naloxone mailed to their homes at no cost.

Officials say this service is exclusively available to D.C. residents only. The Naloxone will be shipped within 5-7 business days using discrete packaging.

Residents looking to request Naloxone by mail are asked to fill out a form online.

As a reminder, Naloxone is available without a prescription at participating pharmacies in every Ward in Washington, D.C.

You do not need medical knowledge or training to administer Naloxone. Anyone can save a life. To learn when and how to administer naloxone, please view the short video above.

