This DC organization is holding a FREE virtual class to teach you how to cut your hair during quarantine

Get your clippers and razors ready, class starts on Wednesday at 6 p.m. sharp!

WASHINGTON — To all the men out there who are struggling to look at themselves in the mirror because they now resemble cavemen. We feel for you.

We’re now months into this pandemic and we know you’re due for a trim or a lineup.

So, in an effort to help you feel like yourself again, The Wave USA, an international social community organization and DIGITALDASH PR, an entertainment PR firm based in Washington, D.C., is teaming up with Celebrity Barber Ron Sherrod from Chicago to host a virtual barber class on Instagram Live on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The class will feature Sherrod and The Wave USA founder Jason Kelley, to help the many men and women who’ve depended on their barbers for their good looks. Now, that salons are closed due to stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, looking fresh has become the thing of the past.

"I know a lot of people are looking real rough at home and you know they might be losing some self-confidence about how they look and how they feel, so I think being able to provide a couple of tips and tricks on how to touch up your hair and keep yourself neat will really help some people get through this quarantine," said Sherrod.

The duo will host a Live conversation and step by step tutorial breaking the tools and tricks to cutting your own hair.

Get your clippers, scissors, razors and confidence ready because it's time to switch up your humble quarantine look. But wait, the team shared a few tips to get you ready and looking fresh.

1. Don't be scared to make the attempt

2. Be patient with yourself

3. Be safe

4. The hair will grow back

With that in mind, tune in here for more information on Instagram Live.

Now, more than ever we are learning to appreciate and value the barbers and hairstylists in our lives since being on lockdown.

Kelley and his business partner Fiona Crystal, founder of DIGITALDASH PR, organized the Live as part of an overall initiative called, Quarantine and Build. Since their companies have felt the effects of the coronavirus, their new mission has been to help the community navigate their day to day through this quarantine season.

"In the midst of crisis, we are getting creative to help the community cope and excel while quarantining. This is a time to heal and reset. A time to learn. A time to build," said Crystal. "Things are now virtual and the idea of the Quarantine and Build was born out of that, a necessity to adapt to a new virtual reality."

"It's been an interesting time too, you know, to pivot and understand different revenue streams but also understand different ways we could add quality of life to reach our following and to the people who participate in the platform," said Kelley.