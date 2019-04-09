WASHINGTON -- Hurricane Dorian is a massive storm, with an eye approximately 25 nautical miles across. But maybe that's hard for you to picture the scale of.

To put it into context, we mapped out just how far the eye of the storm would span if Dorian was located over the Washington Monument.

At its peak Category 5 strength, the storm's eye would cover a distance between the City of Fairfax, Virginia, and Six Flags America in Maryland. That's nearly 29 statute (or land) miles wide covering a total area of 650 square miles.

At its peak, the National Hurricane Center estimated Hurricane Dorian had an eye approximately 25 nautical miles wide.

Jordan Fischer

Of course, with an eye that big the area that would be affected by Dorian's winds would be massive, with hurricane-force winds of as much as 150 miles per hour or more reaching as far as Baltimore and Fredericksburg, Virginia.

The tropical storm force winds -- up to 73 miles per hour -- produced by Dorian would cover a tremendous area, reaching 160 miles in all directions. From north to south the tropical storm force area would stretch past State College, Pennsylvania, and reach almost to Virginia's southern border with North Carolina. To the east and west, the winds would reach both Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Morgantown, West Virginia.

Category 5 hurricanes like Hurricane Dorian can produce winds up to 73 miles per hour as far as 160 miles away from their center.

Jordan Fischer

As it stands, no parts of D.C., Maryland or Virginia are under hurricane watch because of Dorian, although Virginia's eastern coast is under a tropical storm watch.

The WUSA9 Weather Team says Dorian may still bring some wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph in the D.C. Metro area with stronger gusts 30 - 60 mph along the coastal areas from Ocean City to Virginia Beach. They will have beach erosion and rain & showers are likely. Read here for more on Dorian's potential impact on D.C. Metro.

RELATED: Tropical Storm Watches issued for part of Virginia ahead of Dorian

RELATED: Hurricane chaser shares remarkable story of riding out Dorian in Bahamas

RELATED: DC Chef José Andrés braves Hurricane Dorian to serve thousands of meals in Bahamas and Florida

RELATED: DC community stepping up to help those devastated by Dorian

RELATED: Mandatory evacuations ordered for Currituck, Dare, and Hyde counties ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

----

Jordan Fischer is an investigative data reporter with WUSA9. Follow him on Twitter at @JordanOnRecord.