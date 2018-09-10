WASHINGTON -- The search is now underway to find permanent housing for more than 160 DC senior citizens.
A fire ripped through their Navy Yard apartment building in mid-September. Since then, many have been placed in hotels for shelter throughout the city.
A spokesperson for the Department of Human Services told WUSA9, the city is footing the bill for this housing and providing seniors with at least three meals a day.
After more than a week of making sure seniors had their medical needs and clothing, the DC Housing Authority is now assessing its inventory to find affordable housing for all those displaced.
The city vowed to keep funding food and shelter for homeless Arthur Capper seniors until everyone is placed in a permanent unit, ideally in their original neighborhood.
The cause of the September 19 fire at Arthur Capper Senior Housing is still unknown.