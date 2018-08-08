Washington D.C. — WASHINGTON -- Neo-nazis and counter protesters plan to take over Downtown D.C. this Sunday.

DC police released a list of road closures so you’re prepared. WUSA9 created a map, to show you what the road closures look like. The closures start at 9 a.m. on Sunday and go to 8 p.m.

The areas north and west of the White House are the most impacted.

Freedom Plaza: That’s where counter protesters are planning to meet at noon, before marching to Lafayette Square.

RELATED: 'Unite the Right' comes to DC 1 year after rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

The Vienna and Foggy Bottom Metro stations: This is where you’ll find white supremacists. On the group’s website, it says they’re planning to meet at Foggy Bottom between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. with plans to march to Lafayette Square by 5 p.m.

Police are preparing for everything. The road closures could change depending on where the crowd goes.

"We intend for these folks to come, to express their First Amendment rights and to leave without incident," said D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham.

The "Unite the Right 2" rally is expected to start at Lafayette Square after 5 p.m. Their preliminary permits also say the white supremacist group is planning a 8 p.m. rally after at another hotspot: McPherson Square.

Former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, David Duke, is expected to be among those speaking.

© 2018 WUSA