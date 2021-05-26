Hospitality workers strike in DC, demanding 'livable wage'

A protest organized by the group One Fair Wage was held outside Old Ebbitt Grill with signs saying they are closed due to "poverty wages."

WASHINGTON — Some of the workers keeping D.C. running are protesting and going on strike Wednesday, demanding what they call a full and livable wage.

The strike comes as some restaurants are struggling to fill vacant positions as more businesses reopen and restrictions lift.

"Today we are fighting for $15 plus tips on top on a federal level,” said Aniyah Vines, the organizer for One Fair Wage. “The sub-minimum wage on a federal level is $2.13, so the restaurant industry is the fastest and largest industry with gross income but the lowest paying for its workers.”

A recent study by the organization One Fair Wage found more than half of restaurant workers are considering leaving their restaurant jobs. The overwhelming majority in the study cited low pay and tips.

The nationwide group pushed to get legislation passed in the COVID relief package to raise the minimum wage, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

One protester, who only gave her first name Michelle, said the way things are working now isn’t sustainable. “And if I get tips, they include that into the salary and it’s not enough to live off of,” she said.

“We’re fighting on behalf of those who can’t be out here because they are working, we’re fighting on behalf of those who are being discriminated upon at workplaces but think they need to keep up with it and put up with it because that’s their only way on income,” said Michelle.