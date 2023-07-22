Man found with 'laceration on neck' dies in Southeast DC

When officers arrived, they found a man who was not conscious or breathing. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was killed in Southeast D.C.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, Saturday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was not conscious or breathing. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

A spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department called the man's death a homicide investigation and stabbing as the man was found with a "laceration on the neck."

Few details have been released at this time and police have not identified the man killed.

No suspect description has been released and there is no word on any possible motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the deadly stabbing.

Anyone with information may contact detectives by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting the department's tip line at 50411.

READ NEXT:

WATCH NEXT: Silver Spring woman killed in Georgetown Hospital parking garage remembered for her kindness