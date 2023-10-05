Here's a look at Obama's former DC home that is up for sale

In 2005, when Obama was an Illinois senator, he rented one of the three bedrooms in the home.

WASHINGTON — Are you looking for a new place to live in D.C.? Well, this home with presidential roots is up for sale, but you might have to empty out your bank account, and a friend's, for the purchase.

The high-profile home of former President Barrack Obama has hit the market. The rowhome, which is located on 6th Street Northeast, right by the Embassy of Canada, in Northeast D.C. was listed for sale on Redfin.

The home has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms which span over its 2,214 square feet. The rowhome has a brick exterior with a red door and as that door opens the space is filled with wood flooring and naturally lighting throughout the space.

In 2005, when Obama was an Illinois senator, he rented one of the three bedrooms in the home. And although it might not be the White House where Obama walked the halls, it still holds a hefty price tag of $1,279,000. But who knows, this too could begin your presidential life.