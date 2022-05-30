The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop for planes flying into DCA around 3 p.m. due to "airport volume."

WASHINGTON — Airports across the DMV observed multiple delays as travelers returned home following the Memorial Day weekend.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop for planes flying into Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport around 3 p.m. Monday, due to issues related to “airport volume." The decision resulted in dozens of delays throughout the evening at the airport on the Potomac River.

Traveler Lisa Headley said she had to wait 45 minutes on the tarmac in Boston due to the ground stop order.

“We didn’t know if we were getting back to D.C.,” she said. “They didn’t tell us anything.”

Musician Major Finley traveled into D.C. for a performance later in the week at City Winery. He said his plane had to wait on the tarmac at Philadelphia’s airport too.

“It has absolutely been hectic out here,” he said.

Prior to the weekend, travel agency AAA predicted holiday travel across the country would almost be on par with what it was like before the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.

According to the website FlightAware, there were roughly 30 canceled flights at BWI, DCA, and Dulles from Sunday into Monday.

The traffic right now entering DCA National is… not great. You may want to give yourself some extra time if you’re planning to pick someone up from holiday travel. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/EaZLZLbXCs — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) May 30, 2022

However, the large crowds weren’t the only obstacles to smooth travel. Severe weather and staffing issues also caused hundreds of flight cancellations across the country too.

Still, travelers tried to make the best of it considering the last two years of the pandemic.

“These are first-world problems,” Finley said.

Traveler Bryan Wish added that he felt the skies had become friendlier over the last few months.