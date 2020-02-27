WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Have you ever seen a large group of people jogging and running around D.C. with the letter D.R.C. embossed on their jackets? They're The District Running Collective. Twice a week, the District Running Collective, DRC, gets together, stretches, does a little laughing, then runs the streets of D.C.

“We are a giant community of people that come together to be better, and we do it through running.” Ashlee Green said.

Ashlee is a captain and leader of DRC. She joined the group six years ago. Like many newcomers to the area, she was looking for friends.

“It’s been an incredible way to get to know DC and really grow in a great community of people,” Ashlee added.

What started as a birthday bash for Matthew Green, evolved into a tradition they never expected.

“We did a 5K run at midnight and we had 100 people come out, and it was like ‘Wow, I think we might be on to something,” Matthew said.

Fast forward six and a half years—they’re now sponsored by Under Armour and one of the largest running groups in the DMV to promote healthy living and forging new relationships.

“When you see something that starts to change people's lives and they tell you like, 'Matt, Ashley, Corey, you know you guys have like really changed how I approach,' you know, just being healthy and being well,”...said.

You’ll hear them saying, ‘We’re getting miles,’—and whether that’s one or 26.1, everyone is welcomed to lace ‘em up.

“DRC creates an equal playing field for everybody. So, your race, the amount of money you make, your job, doesn't really matter because when we're out here getting miles, it's just you and the person next to you. We help push one another to just be better, and you worry about the other stuff later. It's like, ‘Oh, you're a neurosurgeon who knew, great I'm a graphic designer!’ it’s like this people connect from a different way.” Ashlee said.

It’s a race, that doesn’t really have a finish line.

“There's no better way to experience a city than by foot.” Ashlee added.

DRC has grown to thousands of members in nearly seven years. They credit their growth to social media, particularly Instagram.

