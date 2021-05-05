Man critically hurt in Northeast DC hit-and-run

Police remain on the scene investigating.

WASHINGTON — A man is in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Northeast D.C. early Wednesday morning.

Police say the victim was in the area of 18th St. and Newton Street, NE around 12:45 a.m. when he was hit by a blue sedan that left the scene.

The man was unconscious, but breathing when he was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said.

Right now, Metropolitan Police Department officers are still on scene investigating the incident.

The 1800 block of Newton St. is blocked to traffic Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about this crash should call Metropolitan Police at 202-727-9099.