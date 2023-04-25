Here's where to enjoy the Around the World Embassy Tour in DC

Move over Epcot, D.C.'s World Embassy Tour is here.

WASHINGTON — Travel the world without leaving the District during Passport DC's Around the World Embassy Tour on May 6.

More than 60 embassies will open their doors to the public during the annual event. Visitors can travel the world through food, art, dance, fashion and music of different countries without every having to step foot outside of D.C.

The one-of-a-kind experience will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. Admission is free and while reservations are not required, they are recommended for visitors to get the latest information.

At each embassy, visitors can get a stamp on a souvenir passport while enjoying activities, food, music and more. The passport must be picked up at the information booth at 9 Dupont Circle NW.

D.C. is home to more than 175 embassies, the second-highest number of embassies in one city in the world.

More than 60 embassies will take part in the Around the World Embassy Tour this year, including: