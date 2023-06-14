Lidl announces grand opening date for Columbia Heights store

The second location is located in DC USA, a shopping center in the Columbia Heights neighborhood that includes stores such as Target and Best Buy.

WASHINGTON — Over a year ago, it was announced that Lidl US was coming to Northwest D.C. and now, the highly anticipated opening date has been released.

Lidl, a German discount grocery store that opened its first U.S. location in 2017, is now opening its second D.C. location. The first District location in the Skyland Town Center in Southeast D.C. opened on Sept. 27, 2022.

The second location is located at 3100 14th Street NW in DC USA, a shopping center in the Columbia Heights neighborhood that includes stores such as Target, Best Buy, and Marshalls. The opening date is June 28. The store will initially open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, according to Lidl's website.

The store is encouraging people to come out and 'join the grand opening fun.' The late-June opening will include giveaways that include free samples, Lidl swag, and more. They also said that people who come early, specifically the first 100 customers in line, will get Lidl gift cards ranging from $5-$100.