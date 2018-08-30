WASHINGTON -- On Thursday night, the body of John McCain will travel to Washington, D.C. from Arizona where the District will begin saying goodbye to the late senator on Friday.

If you are unable to pay your respects to McCain as he lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Friday morning, you can honor him by making through donations, cards or flowers.

Here's are the ways to honor Senator John McCain:

Donations - If you would like to donate to a charitable cause, JohnMcCain.com suggests donating to The McCain Institute Foundation and the Translational Genomics Research Institute.

- If you would like to donate to a charitable cause, JohnMcCain.com suggests donating to The McCain Institute Foundation and the Translational Genomics Research Institute. Flowers - The family of John McCain is asking for flowers to be sent to VA hospital that's local to you. Click here to find a VA hospital near you.

- The family of John McCain is asking for flowers to be sent to VA hospital that's local to you. Click here to find a VA hospital near you. Sharing your memories - You can write your own personalized messaged to John McCain by writing on his website. Click here to share your message.

- You can write your own personalized messaged to John McCain by writing on his website. Click here to share your message. Cards - Cards may be sent to 2201 East Camelback Road, Suite 115 Phoenix, AZ 85016

