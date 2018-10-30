WASHINGTON -- Metro management made a series of announcements aimed at delighting commuters. The transit agency's newly proposed annual budget-- which could go into effect in July-- calls for extending rush hour service levels and charging flat fare on weekends.

“The past year has been about demonstrating to customers that we are getting Metro ‘back to good,’” said Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld.

“Now, we have to get better than good as we work to attract and retain customers."

The proposal will be made to WMATA's board of directors on Thursday.

The biggest proposed service hikes happen during rush hours. The morning rush would last an extra half hour until 10 a.m. The evening rush would stop at 8 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. That means more trains coming more often.

Metro also wants all trains, around the clock, to be eight cars. Right now, only some trains are that big. Metro thinks that will cut down on crowded platforms.

This proposal does not make major changes to the time between trains, called headways.

Metro also does not want more service on weekends. That's when a lot of track work is taking place and trains come less often. Instead, Metro wants to charge a flat fare on weekends. $2 would take you anywhere in the system.

