Here's how you can donate to help victims of 7.8 massive earthquake in Turkey

WASHINGTON — A catastrophic 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks struck eastern Turkey and neighboring Syria early Monday, leaving more than 5,000 people dead with the death toll continuing to rise as rescuers look through the rubble.
Now, DMV residents can offer a helping hand to help citizens of Turkey to pick up the pieces with the help of the Turkish Embassy in Washington, D.C.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and destruction, caused by the earthquakes that hit Türkiye," the embassy said in a statement. "We wish Allah’s mercy on our citizens wholost their lives, and a speedy recovery to the wounded."
Donations are being accepted by the embassy to support the search and rescue operations and are said to be swiftly forwarded to official aid agencies in the country.
Monetary donation information is as followed:
- Bank: Bank of America - Dupont Circle branch located at 3 Dupont Circle NW, Washington D.C., 20036
- Account Name: Embassy of the Republic of Turkey Official Transfer Account
- Currency: USD
- Account Number: 0019 2343 0455
- Routing Number: 054001204
- Swift No.: BOFAUS3N
People are also able to send assistance to people affected in Turkey by sending the following items by mail or through in-person drop off to Turkish Embassy and Turkish Consulates across the U.S.:
- Blankets
- Tents
- Sleeping bags
- Pocket warmers
- Winter clothing (jackets, gloves, headgear)
- Over-the-counter medications for flu, cold, and pain killers
The items are asked to be placed in clear bags with an itemized list of the contents in the bag. These items will also be sent with speed.
Locations of the Turkish Embassy and Turkish Consulates:
- Turkish Embassy in Washington, D.C.
- Address: 2525 Massachusetts Avenue, N.W. Washington, D.C. 20008
- Phone: +1 202 612 67 00 or +1 202 612 67 01/On-duty phone: +1 202 304 38 89
- E-mail: embassy.washingtondc@mfa.gov.tr
- Turkish Consulate General in Boston
- Address: 31 Saint James Avenue, Suite #840, Boston, MA 02116
- Phone: +1 857 250 47 00/Emergency line: +1 857 207 9284
- E-mail: consulate.boston@mfa.gov.tr
- Turkish Consulate General in Houston
- Address: 5333 Westheimer Road, Suite 1050 Houston, TX 77056
- Phone: +1 713-622 58 49/+1 713-622 03 24/+1 346-439 65 60/ Emergency line: +1 832 774 18 61 or +1 832 997 9127
- E-mail: consulate.houston@mfa.gov.tr
- Turkish Consulate General in Los Angeles
- Address: 8500 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 900, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
- Phone: +1 310 228 4467/+1 310 855 1015 (Tek hat)/Emergency line: +1 310 779 3288
- E-mail: consulate.losangeles@mfa.gov.tr
- Turkish Consulate General in Miami
- Address: 80 SW 8th St. Suite 2700 Miami, FL 33130 (Building access from the corner of 1st Ave and 9th St.)
- Phone: +1 786 655 03 15/Emergency line: +1 305 646 82 08
- E-mail: consulate.miami@mfa.gov.tr
- Turkish Consulate General in New York
- Address: 821 United Nations Plaza, 10017, New York City, NY
- Phone: +1 (212) 351-7200/Emergency line: +1 646 204 0011
- E-mail: consulate.newyork@mfa.gov.tr
- Turkish Consulate General in Chicago
- Address: 455 N. Cityfront Plaza Dr., (NBC Tower), Suite:2900, Chicago, IL 60611
- Phone: +1 312 263 0644/Emergency line: +1 773 383 55 45
- E-mail: consulate.chicago@mfa.gov.tr
