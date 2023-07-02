Here's how you can donate to help victims of 7.8 massive earthquake in Turkey

Donations are being accepted by the embassy to support the search and rescue operations and are said to be swiftly forwarded to official aid agencies in the country.

WASHINGTON — A catastrophic 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks struck eastern Turkey and neighboring Syria early Monday, leaving more than 5,000 people dead with the death toll continuing to rise as rescuers look through the rubble.

Now, DMV residents can offer a helping hand to help citizens of Turkey to pick up the pieces with the help of the Turkish Embassy in Washington, D.C.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and destruction, caused by the earthquakes that hit Türkiye," the embassy said in a statement. "We wish Allah’s mercy on our citizens wholost their lives, and a speedy recovery to the wounded."

Monetary donation information is as followed:

Bank: Bank of America - Dupont Circle branch located at 3 Dupont Circle NW, Washington D.C., 20036

Account Name: Embassy of the Republic of Turkey Official Transfer Account

Currency: USD

Account Number: 0019 2343 0455

Routing Number: 054001204

Swift No.: BOFAUS3N

People are also able to send assistance to people affected in Turkey by sending the following items by mail or through in-person drop off to Turkish Embassy and Turkish Consulates across the U.S.:

Blankets

Tents

Sleeping bags

Pocket warmers

Winter clothing (jackets, gloves, headgear)

Over-the-counter medications for flu, cold, and pain killers

The items are asked to be placed in clear bags with an itemized list of the contents in the bag. These items will also be sent with speed.

Locations of the Turkish Embassy and Turkish Consulates: