x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

DC

Here's how to celebrate Martin Luther King Day during the pandemic

Like many other events during the coronavirus outbreak, Monday's celebrations will be largely virtual in 2021.

WASHINGTON — Martin Luther King Day celebrations will continue in D.C. Monday in spite of the coronavirus pandemic. Like many other events during the COVID-19 outbreak, organizers for this year's events have moved them online.

MLK Holiday D.C. will hold the 40th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade on its YouTube channel. This year will include Grand Marshals Giquita Smith, Charles Hicks, Justin Yaddiya Johnson, Ashley Kearney, and Raphael Bonnehomme.

The virtual event is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. on Monday.

"The parade began in 1979, six years before Kings’s birthday became a federal holiday. Across the nation and the world, Dr. King’s life and legacy is commemorated by a day of service and promoted as A Day On and Not a Day Off," organizers said in a post on their website.

As part of that day of service, the MLK Holiday DC Community Clean Up will start at 9 a.m. at Shepherd Parkway, Washington, DC. Registration is required. 

Additional details about Monday's celebration can be found here.

Tell us how you're planning to observe the holiday.

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

RELATED: Where MLK and Coretta met and studied, a memorial will rise

RELATED: Two Americas: Artist creates paintings revealing stark differences between Capitol riot, racial equality protest

RELATED: LIST: Here's what is closed and restricted for inauguration events in DC

RELATED: DC's Mayor Bowser speaks about Capitol riot, Inauguration Day security on '60 Minutes'