Here's how to celebrate Martin Luther King Day during the pandemic

Like many other events during the coronavirus outbreak, Monday's celebrations will be largely virtual in 2021.

WASHINGTON — Martin Luther King Day celebrations will continue in D.C. Monday in spite of the coronavirus pandemic. Like many other events during the COVID-19 outbreak, organizers for this year's events have moved them online.

MLK Holiday D.C. will hold the 40th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade on its YouTube channel. This year will include Grand Marshals Giquita Smith, Charles Hicks, Justin Yaddiya Johnson, Ashley Kearney, and Raphael Bonnehomme.

The virtual event is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. on Monday.

"The parade began in 1979, six years before Kings’s birthday became a federal holiday. Across the nation and the world, Dr. King’s life and legacy is commemorated by a day of service and promoted as A Day On and Not a Day Off," organizers said in a post on their website.

As part of that day of service, the MLK Holiday DC Community Clean Up will start at 9 a.m. at Shepherd Parkway, Washington, DC. Registration is required.

Additional details about Monday's celebration can be found here.