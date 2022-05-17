Households across the DMV can get discounted high-speed internet, thanks to this program. Here's how

The benefit program responsible helps ensure that households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, health care and more.

WASHINGTON — Thanks to a new FCC benefit program, more households in D.C., Maryland and Virginia will have the internet they need in today's digital world.

The Affordable Connectivity Program works to ensure that households can afford broadband for work, school, health care and more. The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands, according to the website.

Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to get a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.

The FCC stated that a household is eligible for the program if the household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or if a member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider's existing low-income internet program;

Participates in one of these assistance programs: The National School Lunch Program or the School Breakfast Program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision; SNAP Medicaid Federal Public Housing Assistance Supplemental Security Income (SSI) WIC Veterans Pension or Survivor Benefits or Lifeline;

Participates in one of these assistance programs and lives on Qualifying Tribal lands: Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance Tribal TANF Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations Tribal Head Start (income-based)



The program takes two steps to enroll, while some providers may also have an alternative application for people to complete. Click here to learn how you can get started.