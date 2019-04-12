WASHINGTON — Walk down most District streets these days and you're almost guaranteed to find at least one type of electric scooter. While the amount of electric scooters has increased in the last year, the Department of Transportation only granted permits to four dockless scooter operators next year -- Jump, Spin, Lyft and Skip.

Eight electric scooter companies are currently in operation throughout D.C., meaning the four who were not granted permits -- Bird, Bolt, Razor and Lime -- will not be allowed to roam District streets next year.

DDOT announced the decision on Tuesday, citing growing safety concerns and a desire to create reliable transportation for Washingtonians.

Thirteen dockless scooter companies applied for the 2020 permits, according to the transportation agency. Jump, Lyft, Spin and Skip will each be allowed to have an initial 2,500 scooters on the street, bringing 10,000 total scooters to the District.

Sharable electric scooters by Bird Rides, Inc. wait on downtown sidewalks for pedestrian use, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in downtown Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

AP



So, how did the Department choose which companies get to stay in D.C.? According to DDOT, the decision came down to scoring companies on a 198-point scale, with the four highest scorers gaining a permit. In order to even be considered for a permit, a company needed to score at least 121 points.

As for where all the e-scooters will be able to park, the new 2020 plan includes the installation of 100 off-sidewalk parking corrals, designed specifically for dockless scooters and bikes.

Scooters are increasingly popular across D.C.

WUSA9

