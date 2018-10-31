WASHINGTON -- The woman set on fire on Sunday in Southeast DC continues to recover in the hospital. Her daughters say she has third degree burns from her chest up, but she will make a full recovery.

“Just from the physical appearance, her face is damaged for life,” said Sade Chase.

DC police say Stephanie Chase Wheeler, who is 46, was attacked Sunday evening in the 200 block of 37th Street Southeast. According to the police report, Chase Wheeler was breaking up a fight between kids. After people left the scene, police say the suspect returned, threw gasoline on Chase Wheeler and lit her on fire.

Video on social media show many people, including Chase Wheelers’ daughters, running to save her.

“Traumatizing,” said Danyelle Chase. “It was like a dream. I couldn’t believe it was like my mother!”

Sade and Danyelle hope witness video will help police catch the woman responsible.

“[Police] are still looking into it,” explained Sade of what she knows about the investigation. “There’s a lot of videos that’s floating through social media that they do have access to.”

Sade and Danyelle said their mother is able to communicate and her spirits are high.

“My mom is a strong woman,” said Danyelle. “She didn’t deserve that.”

Police say the case remains under investigation and they aren’t releasing any new details.

Chase Wheeler’s family has created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for her medical expenses and so they can move to a new home.

