Here's how you can help Washington Spirit break a record

The Oct. 15 game will be against the North Carolina Courage.

WASHINGTON — Need weekend plans? The Washington Spirit wants you and a person of your choice to grab a ticket for their last home game of the season, and possibly go down in the record books.

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) is on a record-breaking attendance streak and the D.C. home team wants in on that action. Technically, the soccer players were just there for a record-setting game when they drew, 0-0, against the OL Reign at Lumen Field in Seattle. At the game, 34,130 fans attended the match -- becoming the largest crowd in NWSL history.

Now, the Washington Spirit wants to break a record at Audi Field on Sunday's match that starts at 5 p.m. by packing it with 15,000 fans. "Let's keep it alive in DC," the team said about the streak in a social media post. The Oct. 15 game will be against the North Carolina Courage.

The NWSL is on a record-breaking attendance streak!



Let’s keep it alive in DC!

Help us pack Audi Field to 15K! — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) October 8, 2023

The match, which is on fan appreciation night for the team, has a buy one, get one promo underway, making it even easier to pack the venue. On their website, the purchase deadline for the deal is on Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. Ticket prices range from $7.50 to $27.50.