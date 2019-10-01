If you pass by a bar and hear classical music blaring, you’re not going crazy.

The Kennedy Center's National Symphony Orchestra is in town and they’ve been hitting specific D.C. neighborhoods spots.

On Wednesday night, artists hit Shaw's Howard Theatre.

Just before taking the stage, Eric de Waardt, an NSO Violist said, “It’s getting out into the community instead of just being in the Kennedy Center…People don't always come to see us. Traffic maybe, or just busy or cost, I don't know, but going out into the neighborhoods. I think people get a different idea about who we are."

So who is Eric de Waardt? How'd he get into music?

"Public Schools. Fairfax County Public Schools, I started in 4th grade,” said the Violist.

That's why schools are on the list, along with bars and Howard Theatre. This blast of free concerts lasts for about a week.

The program is called "In Your Neighborhood" and was orchestrated to infiltrate exactly that – so that everyone, especially the kids, can connect to classical music.

Think about it. Music is critical to us all. How do we learn our ABC’s? We sing it.

The problem is, not everyone gets to experience classical music or an orchestra.

De Waardt said even though he’s from the DMV, he didn’t come to certain DC neighborhoods as a kid.

“It was very, very different,” de Waardt said. “Fairfax County, couldn't be more different than Anacostia. So to get to go in there and demystify it for the kids and for us is kind of cool.”

In its eighth year of the NSO In Your Neighborhood program, the NSO chose Shaw, U St. and Columbia Heights.

Wednesday’s concert at the Howard Theatre was the type of intimate setting people normally pay hundreds for. All of the concerts are free. First come, first serve.

"This is my first time hearing about it. I've been in DC for about 10-years, I didn't know this was a thing that happened,” said Veronica Holmes.

Bill Mitchell said, “I appreciate the gesture to the community. I wanted to attend."

"Even if one person shows up, that's great,” said de Waardt.

If you missed Wednesday night’s event, don’t worry. There’s plenty more.

Thursday, January 10



Chamber Concert

11 AM–12 PM • Compass Coffee • 1535 7th St., NW

NSO musicians Joel Fuller and Alexandra Osborne (violin), Mahoko Eguchi (viola), and Rachel Young (cello) perform an informal concert.

Full Orchestra Community Performance

7 PM • Columbia Heights Educational Campus • 3101 16TH ST., NW

Conducted by Music Director Gianandrea Noseda, the National Symphony Orchestra performs at the Columbia Heights Educational Campus. Seating is first-come, first-served, and space is limited. Doors open at 6:30 pm.



Friday, January 11

Chamber Concert

7–8 PM • St. Augustine Church • 1419 V St., NW

NSO musicians Wanzhen Li and Vijeta Sathyaraj (violin), Tsuna Sakamoto (viola), and Steven Honigberg (cello) perform a program of string quartet music.



Chamber Concert

9–10 PM • Bar Roubaix • 1400 Irving St., NW

NSO musicians Joel Fuller and Alexandra Osborne (violin), Mahoko Eguchi (viola), and Rachel Young (cello) perform in this bicycling-themed, European-style bar.

Saturday, January 12

Family-Friendly Performance

10–11 AM • Mount Pleasant Library • 3160 16th St., NW

Bassist Paul DeNola and violinist Heather LeDoux Green take a break from the NSO to introduce young audiences to some of the greatest music ever written. You’ll never hear a word out of them during the concert, but with instruments in hand and a trunk full of gags, this “silent” comedic tag-team presents a hilarious program of music and mayhem. Stay after the program for a musical instrument “petting zoo”.

Master Class

12–1 PM • St. Stephen & The Incarnation Episcopal Church • 1525 Newton St., NW

NSO musician Peter Cain (bass clarinet) leads a master class for the clarinet students of the Asian American Music Society. The public is invited to observe.

Community Concerts

1–2 PM & 2–3 PM • Colony Club • 3118 Georgia Ave., NW

Sip a beverage as NSO musicians Alexandra Osborne (violin) and Rachel Young (cello) perform solos and duets from 1-2 pm. Beginning at 2pm, join bassist Paul DeNola and violinist Heather LeDoux Green upstairs for a family-friendly performance as they introduce young audiences to some of the greatest music ever written. You’ll never hear a word out of them during the concert, but with instruments in hand and a trunk full of gags, this “silent” comedic tag-team presents a hilarious program of music and mayhem.

Chamber Concert

3–4 PM • St. Stephen & The Incarnation Episcopal Church • 1525 Newton St., NW

Thrive DC hosts NSO musicians Wanzhen Li and Vijeta Sathyaraj (violin), Tsuna Sakamoto (viola), and Steven Honigberg (cello) as they perform a program of string quartet music in the church’s sanctuary.



Chamber Concert

4–5 PM • The Wonderland Ballroom • 1101 Kenyon St., NW

NSO bassists Jeffrey Weisner, Charles Nilles, Alexander Jacobsen, and William Wasson perform a casual concert featuring a mix of popular and classical tunes.



Full Orchestra Community Performance

9 PM • Lincoln Theatre • 1215 U St., NW

Led by guest conductor Christian Reif, and featuring guest artist Ted Hearne, the National Symphony Orchestra performs a program of dance music, featuring selections by Marquez, Ginastera, Frank, Holland, Bates, Perkins, Bernstein, and Hearne. Doors open at 8:30pm.

Sunday, January 13



Chamber Concert

2–3 PM • All Souls Church, Unitarian • 1500 Harvard St., NW

NSO musician James Nickel and Robert Rearden (horn), and guest musicians Julianna Nickel (flute), and Sophia Kim Cook (piano) perform in Pierce Hall.



Community Performance

4–5 PM • African American Civil War Museum • 1925 Vermont Ave., NW

Join the NSO and the African American Civil War Museum for an immersive experience! This event features NSO musicians Jennifer Mondie (viola), Alexander Jacobsen (bass), and Harrison Linsey (oboe) as they perform music from 1750-1950, as well as an historian from the Museum who will speak about the Museum’s exhibits.



Chamber Concert

5–6 PM • Right Proper Brewing Company • 624 T St., NW

NSO musicians Craig Mulcahy, David Murray, and Jeremy Buckler (trombone) and Matthew Guilford (bass trombone) perform near the back bar. All ages are welcome.



Chamber Concert

6–7 PM • Ben’s Next Door • 1211 U St., NW

NSO musicians Mark Evans (cello) and Charles Nilles (bass) perform for the dinner crowd in the main dining area at this neighborhood favorite.



Chamber Concert

7–TBD PM • Twins Jazz • 1344 U St., NW

NSO musicians Natasha Bogachek (violin), Eric deWaardt (viola), Eugana Chang (cello), and guest musician Zinovy Bogachek (violin) perform a chamber concert featuring Schubert, Mendelssohn, and Gershwin.



Monday, January 14



Chamber Concert

6–7 PM • Highland Park Apartments • 1400 Irving St., NW

NSO bassists Jeffrey Weisner, Charles Nilles, Alexander Jacobsen, and William Wasson perform a casual concert featuring a mix of popular and classical tunes in the building’s community room, open to residents of the apartment building and the community.



Chamber Concert

7–8 PM • St. Stephen & The Incarnation Episcopal Church • 1525 Newton St., NW

NSO musician James Nickel and Robert Rearden (horn), and guest musicians Julianna Nickel (flute), and Sophia Kim Cook (piano) perform in the church’s sanctuary.



Artistic Exchange

7–8 P.M. • Busboys and Poets • 2021 14th St., NW

NSO musician Glenn Donnellan (violin) and guest musician Matthew van Hoose (keyboard) collaborate with poets from the Beltway Poetry Slam in a synergistic performance where poetry will be performed over the music.