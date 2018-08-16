Jackie Jeter, the president of Metro’s largest union, ATU local 689, said her members and the people of DC were deceived by DC Metro.

“It was a blatant lie," said Jeter.

At a noon rally at Metro Center Station, Jeter, along with dozens of union and community members expressed outrage at the use of what they see as separate train cars for Jason Kessler and Unite the Right participants on Sunday, despite repeated assurances they wouldn’t get special treatment.

Jeter is calling for the "termination or resignation" of Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefield.

“They had a swat team and everyone else there, to keep the public safe. WMATA did not have to play a part in providing them a special train in order to get downtown," said Jeter.

Another complaint: Jeter said union members who drove the trains were forced to choose between their conscience and their jobs.

In a statement Monday, Paul Wiedefield said, "It’s important for Metro employees to know that the Kessler group rode a regularly scheduled Metro train going to and from the rally. Police kept their group together in the rear of the train, and media were also permitted in the car and elsewhere onboard the train."

Thursday’s rally was organized by the Metro union, but members of Black Lives Matter and the public say they’re also feeling betrayed.

Lydia Curtis said she was angry with the way officials handled things Sunday.

“The trickery. I feel like I’ve been tricked because there had been a discussion, we were told that there would be no private cars," said Curtis.

Anise Jenkins said she was among the counter-protesters Sunday and feels betrayed.

“I was really incensed, like I have to say, I was angry that they actually did it and they lied to the public. So, if you lie you’re not trustworthy and you should not be in your position," she said.

The union said thousands of members have signed a petition calling for the removal of Metro's general manager.

They have also started a letter writing campaign to local officials.

