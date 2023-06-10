DC Board of Elections Data Breach: Hackers claim to have accessed thousands of voter records

The group, known as RansomVC, claims to have accessed 600,000 lines of US voter data, including DC voter records.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The DC Board of Elections (DCBOE) is working to investigate an online hacking group claimed to have breached records and accessed 600,000 lines of US voter data.

According to DCBOE, the agency learned on Thursday that a group known as RansomVC was taking responsibility for the attack.

DCBOE says that voter records were accessed through a breach of the web server of DataNet, which is DCBOE's website hosting provider.

Multiple agencies are investigating the hacking claims, including the FBI, Homeland Security, and the Office of the Chief Technology Office.

DCBOE has taken down its website and replaced it with a maintenance page after learning the website was the source of the breach. Additionally, the agency conducted vulnerability scans on its database, server, and other IT networks.

DCBOE noted that in D.C. some voter registration data, such as names, addresses, voting records, and party affiliation is public information.

"DCBOE continues to assess the full extent of the breach, identify vulnerabilities, and take appropriate measures to secure voter data and systems," the agency said in a release posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

The investigation is ongoing.

IMPORTANT: On 10/5, DCBOE became aware of cybersecurity incident involving DC voter records. While the incident remains under investigation, DCBOE’s internal databases & servers were not compromised. Our full statement is pictured below & will be available on our website soon. pic.twitter.com/VCuhXOJLqK — DC Board of Elections (@Vote4DC) October 6, 2023