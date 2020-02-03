WASHINGTON — H Street music venue Rock & Roll hotel announced its sudden closure on Monday, citing increased competition and decreased ticket sales.

In a post on its Facebook page and website (and its now-locked Twitter account), Rock & Roll hotel said it was closing its doors effective immediately:

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Rock & Roll Hotel will cease operations effective immediately, Monday March 2, 2020. All shows and events are cancelled.

Over the last 3 years Rock & Roll Hotel experienced rising operating costs, an increase in the number of music venues, and the decrease in ticket and bar sales. While Rock & Roll Hotel did all we could to adjust with the times, it was not enough to stay a float and hence, we sadly join a growing number of small businesses and music venues by closing our doors permanently.

Rock & Roll Hotel gives our heart and soul of thanks and appreciation over the last 14 years to all the employees (past and present), fans, and H St local businesses and residents who without them, we would have never made it this far.

While many will feel a sense of sadness, disappointment or anger with this announcement, we ask that you stay positive, and continue to support the many music venues and small businesses in DC.

Stay dedicated to the discovery and recovery of great music!”

The announcement came as a shock to fans – who took to the venue’s Facebook page to reminisce – and to the acts booked to perform this week.

According to its own Facebook page, national touring comedy show Air Sex was still seeking a new venue for its show that had been scheduled at Rock & Roll Hotel on Wednesday.

D.C. rap artist Tokyo Crow, who was scheduled to perform Friday, announced on Twitter that his show had been moved to Pure Lounge.

It was not immediately clear whether refunds would be offered for canceled shows.

