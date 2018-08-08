WASHINGTON -- George Washington University will be closing several building on Sunday, Aug. 12 in preparations for the "Unite the Right 2" rally that's expected to have an impact on the area surrounding campus.

The university will be shutting down the Marvin Center, Gelman Library and Lerner Health and Wellness Center in preparations for the crowds of rally participants.

RELATED: 'Unite the Right' comes to DC 1 year after rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

The rally is scheduled to take place on Sunday afternoon on the anniversary of the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Va. that turned violent, leaving one woman dead and 19 others injured.

The demonstrated is scheduled to take place near the White House, but a majority of the activity is expected in the Foggy Bottom area.

On Saturday, Aug. 11, and Sunday, Aug. 12, rally and protest activities are expected to have a major impact on the Foggy Bottom Campus. We are working in coordination with MPD and local law enforcement agencies on safety and security plans.



Learn more at https://t.co/FP4utwai1v — GW University (@GWtweets) August 7, 2018

RELATED: 'Unite the Right' counter-protest groups want 'people of good conscience'

To help ensure safety, the university suggests the following for all community members:

Follow the guidance of security officials, posted signage, and monitor the situation through the Campus Advisories page and via @GWTweets on Twitter.

Carry your GWorld ID card with you at all times as you may be asked for identification, and access to campus buildings may be restricted unexpectedly.

Be mindful of people following you into the entrances of residence halls or other university buildings and do not allow access to anyone unknown to you.

Plan your weekend accordingly. Traveling to and from campus will be difficult and unnecessary trips are discouraged.

Program the George Washington University Police Department's emergency number (202-994-6111) into your phone and report any unauthorized persons or unusual activity.

Update your contact information including phone numbers and additional email addresses for GW Alert, the university's emergency notification system.

Sign up for AlertDC to receive District of Columbia emergency information and road closure updates.

Download the GW PAL app to wireless devices.

Download the TransLoc app for real-time information on the location of the Vern Express shuttle.

© 2018 WUSA