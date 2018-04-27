The #MeToo movement has hit colleges and universities across the country with this question: Have they done enough to keep young people safe?

George Washington University graduate is suing the prestigious DC school, accusing it of failing to protect her from sexual assault.

Aniqa Raihan says it happened in her freshman year in 2014. After a night of playing games and drinking with friends in her dorm, she says another student who lived a few doors down from her, sexually assaulted her after she had pushed him away, and while she was passing in and out of consciousness.

It took her two years to gather the courage to report the attack. But what really surprised her was the school's response. "It was immediately infuriating and obviously upsetting to know that GW could acknowledge what happened and find him responsible, and say they know there is a rapist on campus, but they're just not going to do anything about it," she said Friday at a news conference near the university.

GW did ban the suspect from university housing and order him to undergo a psychological evaluation... but it deferred his suspension. Despite protests, the man graduated with his class. "He was on campus. He was at my classes. He was at my friends' birthday parties. I had to be prepared to see him anywhere at anytime," said Raihan.

With the help of the Zalkin Law Firm, which focuses on campus sexual assault, Raihan is now suing GW in federal court in DC, accusing it of violating Title IX, the law that says no one should face discrimination in education based on gender.

Her lawyer says she was not the only victim. "GW knew four women had accused this men of sexual assault. And they still chose not to effectively sanction him," said Alex Zalkin.

It clouded her college years, but Raihan is hoping the lawsuit forces the school to do more to protect other victims.

GW is just out with its response. It insists that it supports survivors, and treats those who commit sexual violence "appropriately." It also says it disagrees with how Raihan has characterized the case, and promises to defend itself in court.

