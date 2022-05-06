Gun safety advocates launch 'week of action' in DC

Following mass shootings, gun safety groups are planning a week of events here in DC and across the nation

WASHINGTON — Recent mass shootings across the country have gun safety activists planning demonstrations. Gun safety groups are planning a week of action in Washington, D.C., beginning Monday.

Moms Demand Action, Students Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety plan to gather on Monday with a number of senators to push for gun safety legislation. That event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at the U.S. Capitol.

On Tuesday, the group Students Demand Action is calling for nationwide classroom walkouts in protest of gun violence.

Then, on Saturday, June 11, March For Our Lives has received its permit from the National Park Service to stage another large protest the organizers hope will be similar to the group's 2018 march in the wake of the Parkland High School shooting in Florida.

The events are planned as the nation grappled with more gun violence over the weekend.

In Philadelphia, police reported a total of 14 people shot with three dead after an attack in the city's busy South Street entertainment district on Sunday. Investigators believe there were multiple shooters.

In Chattanooga, Tennessee, another 14 people were injured. Some were shot, some were hit by cars in the mayhem during a nightclub shooting where three people died early Sunday morning.

In Chesterfield, Virginia, outside Richmond, police said six people were shot and one died when a graduation party was attacked Friday night.

No arrests have been announced in any of these cases.

On Capitol Hill, negotiations are focused on raising the purchase age of assault weapons, increasing school safety and beefing up red-flag laws which allow authorities to seize guns when threatening behavior is reported and being investigated.

"Right now there are not enough votes to ban assault weapons, but there may be enough votes to expand our background check system and help states pass additional red-flag laws for additional mental health funding," said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut).