Gun recovered from Red Line train after fight

At 6 p.m., MTPD and MPD officers assigned to Gallery Place responded to a report of a fight aboard a Red Line train.

WASHINGTON — Police say a gun was recovered from a Red Line train after a fight broke out on Thursday.

At 6 p.m., officers with the Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department, assigned to Gallery Place, responded to a report of a fight aboard a Red Line train.

Investigators say several individuals ran following the fight. One person was detained and a gun was recovered from the train.

Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the fight.

A WUSA9 viewer sent us a photo of the gun that was recovered.

It can be seen atop a seat on the Metro train below:

