Gun recovered from Red Line train after fight

WASHINGTON — Police say a gun was recovered from a Red Line train after a fight broke out on Thursday.
At 6 p.m., officers with the Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department, assigned to Gallery Place, responded to a report of a fight aboard a Red Line train.
Investigators say several individuals ran following the fight. One person was detained and a gun was recovered from the train.
Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the fight.
A WUSA9 viewer sent us a photo of the gun that was recovered.
It can be seen atop a seat on the Metro train below:
