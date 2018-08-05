A grieving mom is still looking for answers. How did a tough-to-explain bureaucratic snafu allow her daughter’s accused killer to walk out of jail?

Dekale Bowman is back behind bars now after his mistaken release. But in an exclusive interview, LaJoyina Thompson was still fuming.

It does not look like Bowman, 18, will get out of jail any time soon after his recapture.

RELATED: DC man arrested in connection in the murder of a 16-year-old girl

A D.C. Superior Court judge ordered him held without bond, not in a juvenile facility as he had been, but in the D.C. jail, in the murder a 16-year-old D.C. girl, Tayania Thompson.

Bowman allegedly shot her in the head back in January. He insists it was an accident, that he was playing around with a gun and it went off, according to charging documents.

But what’s really strange is how he ended up back on the street after his arrest.

"Crushed. Devastated. A slap on the face," said Tiashaundra Thompson, the victim's sister.

"Imagine the feeling waking up one morning, and up on social media, you see a picture of the person who took your child stating that, ‘Welcome home, look who is home,” that the person who is free," said her mother.

Despite the fact that Bowman was 18 at the time of the shooting, D.C. Judge Judith Bartnoff signed an ordered that transferred him to D.C.’s Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services.

After he allegedly broke another teen’s jaw at the New Beginnings Youth Development Center, Judge Craig Iscoe still denied prosecutors’ motion to send him back to an adult facility.

But the biggest mistake may have been when Youth Services sent him to the D.C. jail, which transferred him to Prince George’s County to face a misdemeanor theft charges.

A judge there order him to be released on bond, and corrections officials in Prince George's did just that, after searching a database and finding no outstanding warrants.

"To know this individual is out on the streets living life, and mine is gone, I can’t hold her, I can’t hug her, I can’t talk to her," said LaJoyina Thompson.

At a hearing Tuesday, Judge Iscoe blamed the jail.

"The DC jail made a mistake. It should not have happen. He should not have been released," said Judge Iscoe.

All of this is really unusual, but whether anyone will take responsibility and get punished for it is still a mystery. A spokeswoman for Youth Services said the agency is still conducting an internal review.

D.C. police say when they finally found Bowman back in his old neighborhood on Monday, he had six grams of cocaine and $380 dollars in his pocket.

Prosecutors have now hit him with an additional charge of possession with intent to distribute.

© 2018 WUSA