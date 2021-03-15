DC choir group 'Cathedral Choral Society' doesn't snag Grammy win, but thankful for the nomination

The Cathedral Choral Society, from the National Cathedral, was nominated for Best Choral Performance for the Kastalsky Requiem at the 63rd annual Grammys.

WASHINGTON — The Cathedral Choral Society, from the National Cathedral, was nominated for Best Choral Performance for the Kastalsky Requiem at the 2021 Grammys, which was held Sunday on WUSA9.

The musical group representing D.C. lost out to the winner Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers for its performance of "Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshuah".

"This pandemic had us pivot and essentially reinvent the wheel and the presentations for us as choruses," Development Associate Gabriela Calderon said. "Part of the issue we found during the pandemic was not being able to come together and create music. With resilience and thinking outside the box and a lot of creativity, we were able to figure ways to address these.”

The choral society's performance of "Kastalski: Requiem" was recorded back in October of 2018 but was finally released in August last year.

"It was such a moving message for us that our music is still out there and it’s still being noticed and that it’s moving people," Calderon said.