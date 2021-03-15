x
DC choir group 'Cathedral Choral Society' doesn't snag Grammy win, but thankful for the nomination

The Cathedral Choral Society, from the National Cathedral, was nominated for Best Choral Performance for the Kastalsky Requiem at the 63rd annual Grammys.

WASHINGTON — The Cathedral Choral Society, from the National Cathedral, was nominated for Best Choral Performance for the Kastalsky Requiem at the 2021 Grammys, which was held Sunday on WUSA9.

The musical group representing D.C. lost out to the winner Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers for its performance of "Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshuah". 

"This pandemic had us pivot and essentially reinvent the wheel and the presentations for us as choruses," Development Associate Gabriela Calderon said. "Part of the issue we found during the pandemic was not being able to come together and create music. With resilience and thinking outside the box and a lot of creativity, we were able to figure ways to address these.”

The choral society's performance of "Kastalski: Requiem" was recorded back in October of 2018 but was finally released in August last year.

The Cathedral Choral Society, which is celebrating its 80th anniversary, is made up of around 130 members from D.C. and the surrounding region. On Sunday, the group hopes to win the Grammy in the Best Choral Performance, Classical category.

"It was such a moving message for us that our music is still out there and it’s still being noticed and that it’s moving people," Calderon said.

Other nominees for the category of Grammys Best Choral Performance: Orchestra Of St. Luke's Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society of New York Chorus; Skylark Vocal Ensemble.

The Cathedral Choral Society is a Grammy Award nominee in the Best Choral Performance, Classical category.

