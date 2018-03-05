In D.C., a city known for its tiny apartments with big price tags, comes this—a little beacon of hope in Adams Morgan.

The average home price in the popular neighborhood is $563,000, but you could live in one of the city’s hottest spots for under $100,000… as long as you don’t get too claustrophobic.

For $70,000, you could buy a patch of grass in Adams Morgan.

There’s no home. Just a triangular plot of land at the corner of V Street NW and Florida Ave. NW.

It’s 457 square feet of potential.

(But, location location location, amirite?)

The online listing encourages future homeowners to “be creative.”

A classic brownstone? Trendy tiny house? Tent? (Okay, you probably can’t just set up a tent and call it home.)

Whatever you build, you can’t beat the perks of the neighborhood. Zillow gives it a 96 out of 100 “Walk Score”—aka a “Walker’s Paradise.” And the transit situation isn’t bad either, with a score of 85.

And of course, there’s the U Street Corridor.

The city’s website sums it up best: “The part of the city that never sleeps, U Street stays up late and knows how to have a good time.”

Live music, good eats, so many drinking options. You could have so much more money to spend enjoying your nights and weekends in Adams Morgan and nearby Dupont Circle if you’re not paying half a million dollars just to live nearby.

You can check out the online listing here.

