GoFundMe started for 10-year-old girl shot, killed in Northeast DC

The fundraiser is raising money to help the family cover funeral expenses, daily living expenses, childcare coverage, trauma support, and transportation.

WASHINGTON — A shooting that happened on Mother's Day left a 10-year-old girl dead and a D.C. community left to pick up the pieces.

Around 9:14 p.m., officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Hayes Street Northeast, off of Anacostia Freeway, after sounds of gunshots were heard in the area. No victims were found at the scene, but a short time later a 10-year-old girl was brought to a DC Fire and EMS station suffering from a gunshot wound.

Though taken to the hospital for treatment, the girl, identified as Arianna Davis, was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

Early Thursday, a GoFundMe was started by some of the families at the Board of Child Care - Early Childhood Education Center (BCC) in Capitol Hill to help with Davis' family. They stated that the devastating news of their beloved teacher and mother of four, Ms. Antionette, and her family were victims of the senseless gun violence which led to the fundraiser.

According to the GoFundMe, the family was driving home when the shooting happened.

"On a day that should have been joyful and filled with loving memories, Ms. Antionette and her family were forced to endure this nightmare."

Arianna has been described as a 5th grader who was set to graduate this year and begin middle school in the fall.

"She loved her family- especially her three brothers. She enjoyed her “Mommy and Daughter” dates where she and Ms. Antionette would get their nails done, go out to eat, and go shopping together," BCC said in the fundraiser. "Arianna loved to dance and TikTok was her favorite. To know Ari was to know a sweet and loving child with a beautiful smile that could light up any room."