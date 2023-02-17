Go-Go global: DC's official music is headed to Cuba

FutureBandDC is teaching a go-go masterclass as part of a cultural exchange program.

WASHINGTON — We here in D.C. know and love go-go music. From the Godfather Chuck Brown to Rare Essence, Backyard and Junkyard, D.C.'s official music is thriving. Now, it's going international.

James "Poet" Woodard, lead singer of FutureBandDC, is part of a cultural exchange program with Cuba. Woodard has been working since 2020 with Merari Hall Fortún and her company Dreaming in Cuban to bring Go-Go music to the people of Cuba, but the pandemic put a pause on plans. Now he says it's ramping back up. He spoke with WUSA9 after getting back from Havana.

"Prior to me leaving, I had the opportunity to meet with the Embassy of Cuba and they gave the green light for us to head over there. We went over there and met with the Office of External Affairs, and they gave us the green light. Then I just had an opportunity to get a feel for the people and the community. It's very rich in culture. I'm excited for what we can bring and excited for what I can learn," Woodard said.

Woodard and the band will return to Cuba in November to teach a Go-Go masterclass as part of the Global Music Exchange program at the Fabrica de Arte Cubano.

"Our whole band is going. A few members of my band are educators so we've developed a curriculum for kids. We're going to teach a masterclass for the kids," Woodard said. "We're very excited to do this masterclass right there in the middle of Havana."

Woodard said Go-Go music and the music of Cuba are sonically similar.