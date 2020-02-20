WASHINGTON — A popular grocery store is coming back to a Northwest D.C. neighborhood.

On Thursday, Whole Foods announced plans to reopen its location at 2323 Wisconsin Avenue NW. The store had been shut down since 2017.

At the time, court documents showed Whole Foods had shut down the location to address a rodent problem that dated back to 2015.

The store's temporary closure led to a lengthy legal dispute. In a legal complaint, filed August 2017, Whole Foods claimed D.C. developer WICAL Limited Partnership was unlawfully trying to "default Whole Foods and forfeit its tenancy" because the store had yet to re-open.

Some local leaders had pointed to Whole Foods' temporary disappearance from Glover Park as a reason why business turnover had increased in the area over the last several years.

In a July interview, ANC Commissioner Jackie Blumenthal said Whole Foods' closure was partially to blame for adjacent turnover since the business helped create a considerable amount of foot traffic that benefited other stores nearby.

Whole Foods did not release details Thursday as to when the renovation process would begin or when the store would reopen.

