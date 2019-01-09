WASHINGTON — DC police are investigating after a young girl was shot inside her Southeast, home.

Officers went to the home in the 3100 block of 15th Place around 11:20 p.m. after reports came in about gunshots at that location. Inside police found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. She was conscious and breathing and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police they saw the shooter come into the home through the front door. They also said the victim fell to the ground before the suspect ran out the back door in an unknown direction.

Police searched the area for the suspect (based on witness descriptions) and were unable to locate him. The shooter is descried as a dark skinned black man, clean shaven, around 20 years old, around 5-foot-10 inches tall and heavy set. Police said he was wearing a black jacket, with a white t-shirt, and blue denim jeans.

Hours later, another officer was flagged down while on duty for a destruction of property report at a home in the same block. The victim told police one of the rounds from the shooting incident earlier struck his bedroom window and wall, damaging his property.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

