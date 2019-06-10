WASHINGTON — D.C. police are searching for the people who shot a girl in Shaw on Sunday and a boy on Saturday in two separate incidents.

Around 2:00 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the area of 8th Street and P Street in Northwest for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a teen girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

A neighbor who lives right across the street said she had loud arguing and saw what she thought was a group of teenagers fighting.

Moments later, she and her neighbors heard gunshots.

“I heard about four or five gunshots, and afterward I heard a woman start to cry for help and exclaiming that she had been shot, so I made a call to the police," said Phil Sgro, who lives across the street from where the shooting happened.

The girl was taken to a local hospital with not life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Authorities are looking for a black male teenager wearing a gray hoodie and black pants. He was last seen running away from the area of 8th Street and O Street.

The night before around 11 p.m., a 19-year-old male was shot in the leg blocks away in the 1700 block of 7th Street Northwest, according to police.

Police are looking for a blue minivan that was spotted driving west bound on 7th Street after the shooting.

Dacha Beer Garden, a popular weekend hangout spot, sits right in between where the shootings happened on 7th Street.

The manager, Brian McDermott, said the crowd was so loud Saturday that he didn't even hear the gunshots.

He saw the aftermath: police cars and caution tape.

“It’s unfortunate," said McDermott. "You know, we always want people to be as safe as they can be coming to our restaurant, and people in our neighborhood, generally it’s a safe neighborhood.”

He said he hopes that police catch the suspects.

“It doesn’t belong in this neighborhood. Doesn’t belong anywhere," he said.

Anyone with information should call police at 202-727-9099.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.

