WASHINGTON -- A girl has been injured after police say she was shot in Southeast, D.C. on Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block Langston Place SE around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the girl was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing.

There aren't currently any suspects.

