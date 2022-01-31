4-year-old girl found alone in Northeast DC now back with family, police say

WASHINGTON — Update: Police say the 4-year-old girl has been reunited with her family early Monday morning.
A little girl was found on the streets of D.C. on Sunday and police are working to figure out who she is, and locate her parents or a guardian.
The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for anyone who knows a 4-year-old girl who was found on Maryland Avenue NE in D.C. on Sunday, January 30. She was found around 8:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Maryland Avenue NE.
The child is described as a Hispanic female who is about 3 feet 5 inches tall and about 50 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was found wearing a beige jacket, pink hat, pink pants and multi-colored Ugg boots, police said.
This case is being investigated by MPD's Youth and Family Services Division. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 202-576-6768, or call police at 202-727-9099. Tips can also be texted to the department's tip line at 50411.
