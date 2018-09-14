WASHINGTON -- A boxing champion was arrested early Friday morning after a fist fight broke out in Northwest, D.C., Metropolitan police said.

WBA featherweight champion Gervonta Bryant Davis, 23, was seen arguing in close proximity with Ricardo Jose Rodriguez in the 1700 block of M Street.

According the police report, the argument escalated and Davis and Rodriguez started fighting by punching each other with 'closed fists to the upper body.' Several people tried to break up the fight.

Rodriguez ran away and Davis began to chase him. They were both stopped by an officer and placed under arrest.

TMZ Sports reports that the fight took place outside of the Rosebar Lounge. A source told TMZ the dispute was over the bill.

Video shows Davis in handcuffs being walked to a police car.

Rodriguez and Davis are both being charged with disorderly affray and transported to the 2nd District for processing.

© 2018 WUSA