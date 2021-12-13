Georgetown University member tests positive for omicron variant

University officials say the "community member" has not been on campus since before Thanksgiving other than to take a COVID-19 test.

WASHINGTON — A Georgetown University member has tested positive for the omicron variant, according to a letter from a school official.

The letter from Dr. Ranit Mishori, Professor of Family Medicine, Vice President and Chief Public Health Officer for Georgetown University, says the case is one of the four confirmed cases in the District.

Mishori says the "community member" who tested positive has not been on campus since before Thanksgiving, other than to take a COVID-19 test. Georgetown University required everyone returning to campus after Thanksgiving break to get tested for COVID-19, whether they traveled or remained in the area.

The person who tested positive was reportedly fully vaccinated, asymptomatic and recently returned from domestic travel.

Georgetown University's COVID testing lab conducted the test that came back positive. Officials are working with DC Health regarding the confirmed case.

Mishori says there is no indication that any transmission happened on the Georgetown University campus. The school's weekly positivity rating remains below 1%.

"Omicron has now been identified in more than half of U.S. states," said Mishori. "The best protection remains to get vaccinated, get a booster shot and follow all public health measures, including wearing a mask and avoiding large crowds."