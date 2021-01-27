Georgetown University medical students got COVID-19 vaccine without authorization, school says

Some first and second-year medical students got the COVID-19 vaccine when they were not supposed to be vaccinated.

Higher-level medical students have been approved to get the vaccine because they are in hospitals working with patients, according to a Georgetown University spokesperson in a statement to WUSA9.

Neither Georgetown University nor MedStar Health/MedStar Georgetown University Hospital reportedly authorized the vaccine for these students that did not fit the criteria for vaccination.

"We’ve taken the necessary steps to ensure this is avoided in the future. These actions run contrary to Georgetown’s values as a Jesuit institution, teaching our students to be in service to others," said a spokesperson for the school. "The School of Medicine takes violations of professionalism extremely seriously and will be taking appropriate action as outlined in its Code of Professionalism in the Student Handbook."

In parts of the DMV region, vaccine distribution has met complications, with people in parts of Maryland being turned down for vaccination even though they are eligible for the vaccine.

Georgetown University in its statement said it would not discuss individual students and how many students got unauthorized vaccinations because of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).