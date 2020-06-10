Georgetown football player may have helped plan robbery before DC man's murder, court documents show

Dijon Williams, a senior wide receiver and Atlanta native, has been arrested after a July shooting murder that killed 30-year-old Nurudeen Thomas.

WASHINGTON — Court documents obtained by WUSA9 shows that Georgetown football player Dijon Williams may have helped plan a robbery before a shooting that killed 30-year-old Nurudeen Thomas.

Some of the contexts of the police documents share that multiple people, one of whom DC Police believes was Williams, were moving around the area Nurudeen Thomas was in and may have been a robbery plan that ended up in his death.

A key part of this evaluation by DC Police reads:

"Approximately one minute and 20 seconds after the lights were flashed, the suspect vehicle travels past Subject 1 and Subject 2, heading towards 14th Street NW. As soon as the suspect vehicle passes, Subject 1 and Subject 2’s vehicle exits the alley and travels westbound on Taylor Street NW away from the scene. The timing of these events strongly supports the inference that Subject 1 and Subject 2 were signaling to the suspect vehicle and that the suspects and the suspect vehicle began moving in the direction of the descendant only after receiving this signal."

WUSA9 has not verified by the court documents who Subject 1 and Subject 2 are in these documents, and officials with police have not spoken on which of the two suspects Williams is in these documents. We do know Williams is a part of the incident that these court documents describe actions that he was allegedly a part of that deadly night.

The documents further show that Williams and another suspect may have tried to rob Thomas, who allegedly was selling drugs, specifical cocaine. This information about Thomas was reportedly given to law enforcement by someone court documents refer to as "IT".

Williams was arrested on a second-degree murder charge in George stemming from the July 21 murder in Washington, according to Metropolitan Police Department (D.C. Police).

Georgetown did confirm that Williams has been suspended from all team activities until further notice. The university also said in its statement that the department has been in contact with the university about the charges against Williams.

“Georgetown University became aware of charges against Dijon Williams this evening," said the university in its statement to WUSA9. "While we are working to learn more information, we will cooperate fully with any investigation and we stand prepared to offer resources to members of our community who may be affected by this news. At this time, there are no indications that the alleged crime took place near the University.”

Williams played in five games for the Hoyas in 2019. His most productive season was his freshman year in 2016, according to the Georgetown Athletics football team webpage.

Before his time at Georgetown, Williams was a captain and starter as a senior on the at Miller Grove High School and was a member of the track team.