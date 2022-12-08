Georgetown Cupcake reopens after being shut down by DC Health for expired license

The shop reopened after renewing their business license and completing a re-inspection with DC Health, according to a representative.

WASHINGTON — One day after a popular Northwest D.C. cupcake shop was shut down by the health department, Georgetown Cupcake has reopened.

Georgetown Cupcake, located on M Street Northwest, is quite popular with tourists and District residents alike, and there is almost always a line out the door. On Thursday, the doors were closed and a note on the door alerted potential customers that the shop was closed by the D.C. Health Department.

In response to an inquiry regarding the shutdown, a representative from the cupcake shop said it was due to a licensing issue.

"Our business license (which was posted on-site) had expired and caused the shut down," a spokesperson said via email. "We have filed the paperwork to renew and hope to be open again as soon as possible. There were no other health code violations. We apologize for any inconvenience to our customers."

The spokesperson said the license had expired in November 2021, calling the failure to renew the license an "administrative oversight."

According to D.C. Health, multiple health and safety violations from a routine inspection on July 13 were corrected in the August follow-up, including mice droppings at the coffee station and mold buildup in a creamer container, but the license was still not renewed.

On Friday, a representative from Georgetown Cupcake contacted WUSA9 to say they had reopened after renewing their business license and completing a re-inspection with DC Health.

Georgetown Cupcake first opened in D.C. in 2008. Sisters Katherine Kallinis Berman and Sophie Kallinis LaMontagne co-founded the business, which has since opened more locations in Bethesda, New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.