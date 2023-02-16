George Washington University shares 10 moniker options for community feedback

After receiving thousands of name suggestions, the university released 10 moniker options to be shared for feedback.

WASHINGTON — George Washington University is asking community members what they think after releasing ten moniker options for feedback.

After receiving thousands of name suggestions from the school community, officials claim the final ten following options were picked to be shared for feedback:

Ambassadors

Blue Fog

Catalysts

Fireworks

Independents

Monumentals

Revolutionaries

Sentinels

Squad

Truth

Officials say these options were formed after multiple focus groups and the Moniker Advisory Committee provided their input.

Popular suggestions such as Patriots, Eagles or Capitals were not considered for the moniker options as officials claim the rights to those names are held by other professional organizations and/or academic institutions.

GW is launching "Moniker Madness," a series of activities that will give students, faculty, staff and alumni opportunities to provide multiple rounds of feedback on the moniker options and help narrow down the list further. This is part of an ongoing effort to get the community engaged with picking the moniker.

The first round, which kicked off Thursday, Feb. 16 and runs through March 6, is called “First Impressions” and will include several community engagement activities that will allow the community to weigh in on the ten options.

Officials say the activities include:

15-minute online survey: A random sample of the GW community will be invited to participate in an online survey about their perceptions of GW and various moniker options.

Online rating activity: The rest of the GW community will be invited to participate in a brief online activity giving their initial impressions of the 10 moniker options, and rating each on a positivity scale.

March 4 men’s basketball game: At the nationally televised men’s basketball game on March 4, which tips off against VCU at 4:30 p.m. at the Charles E. Smith Center, GW community members will be able to participate in an in-person activity during the game to show support for their preferred moniker option.

GW will narrow the options further after evaluating all the feedback from the "First Impressions" round of activities.

“As we kick-off ‘Moniker Madness,’ input from the GW community will play a critical and valuable role in the development of a new moniker,” said Vice President for Communications and Marketing Ellen Moran. “We invite all students, faculty, staff and alumni to remain engaged in this process so the new moniker is representative of the collective feedback from the university community.”